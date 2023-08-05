Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 1.1%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.78). Approximately 129,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 119,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($4.83).

Asia Dragon Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £433.43 million, a PE ratio of -746.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 377.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.23.

About Asia Dragon Trust

(Get Free Report)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.