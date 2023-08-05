Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $179.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $190.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.94.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,656 shares of company stock worth $29,904,773. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.