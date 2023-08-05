Argus Raises Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $95.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 29,409 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 130.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

