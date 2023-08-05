Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $100.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $103.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $13,757,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

