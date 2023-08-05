Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 1.3 %

ASC opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $582.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.