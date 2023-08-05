Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Arcosa Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE ACA traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Arcosa

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,879,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,248,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arcosa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $18,054,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 131.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 246,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after buying an additional 139,639 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

