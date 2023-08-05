ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Announces Earnings Results

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $899.83 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 36.74%.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,541. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.1273 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ARC Resources

AETUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

