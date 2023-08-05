Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

LON ARBB opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.74) on Wednesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 625 ($8.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,150 ($14.76). The stock has a market cap of £173.02 million, a PE ratio of 484.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 976.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 940.94.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,990.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Andrew Salmon sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 935 ($12.00), for a total transaction of £19,335.80 ($24,824.50). 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.