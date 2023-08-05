Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance
LON ARBB opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.74) on Wednesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 625 ($8.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,150 ($14.76). The stock has a market cap of £173.02 million, a PE ratio of 484.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 976.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 940.94.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,990.95%.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
