Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Aravive Trading Down 12.9 %

ARAV traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 27,573,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,645. Aravive has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Aravive had a negative net margin of 1,187.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aravive by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 49.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

