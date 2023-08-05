Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Apple Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $9.18 on Friday, reaching $181.99. The company had a trading volume of 115,820,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,313,109. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Activity

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

