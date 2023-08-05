Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APLS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 221.60%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $14,093,617. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after acquiring an additional 486,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

