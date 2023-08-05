Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,460. The company has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

