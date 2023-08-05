Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.54.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.0 %

AND traded down C$0.43 on Thursday, reaching C$41.07. 6,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,949. The company has a market cap of C$824.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.85. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$40.90 and a 52-week high of C$55.97.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6252955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.