Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.54.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.0 %
AND traded down C$0.43 on Thursday, reaching C$41.07. 6,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,949. The company has a market cap of C$824.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.85. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$40.90 and a 52-week high of C$55.97.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.
Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
