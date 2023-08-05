Analyzing Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Get Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems -7.81% -8.38% -7.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and Inspire Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A ($0.75) 0.00 Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 19.71 -$44.88 million ($1.44) -192.48

Analyst Ratings

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 11 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $353.92, suggesting a potential upside of 27.69%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

