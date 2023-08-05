Analysts Set DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target at $63.60

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

DICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities downgraded DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICE Therapeutics

In other news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,083.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,083.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

DICE stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.