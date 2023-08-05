Analysts Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT at $45.00

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Camtek by 5.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

