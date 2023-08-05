Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) PT Raised to $36.00 at DA Davidson

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.38%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

