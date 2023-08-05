American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

