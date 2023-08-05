American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMNB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. 59,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,334. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $455.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.98.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in American National Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

