Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) PT Raised to $109.00 at Oppenheimer

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $99.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOX. Bank of America upped their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 792,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.