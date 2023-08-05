Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 269,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 237,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $543.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $35,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,779,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,168,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,150,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,177,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,510,000 after acquiring an additional 828,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 689,619 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

