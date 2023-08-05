Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.35.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $4.59. 3,029,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 184,733.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

