Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

ARLP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 603,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,346. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The firm had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after buying an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,591,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 951,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

