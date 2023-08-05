Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ALIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 2,866,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,068. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.92 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

