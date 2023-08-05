Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.05.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 48.51% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

