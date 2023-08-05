Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.18

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 29725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Aimia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$269.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 21.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$14.10 million for the quarter. Aimia had a return on equity of 77.30% and a net margin of 86.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0189238 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.