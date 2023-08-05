agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 4.8% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.18. 1,275,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,978,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,240,804 shares of company stock worth $1,960,196,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the period.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.