AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 353,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 448,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $354.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51.

Institutional Trading of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 563.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

