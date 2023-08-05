AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $152.00 at Citigroup

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.64.

AGCO Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.83. AGCO has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,645,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

