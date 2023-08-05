Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.70.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. Aflac has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,212. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

