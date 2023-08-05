Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.