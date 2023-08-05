Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.