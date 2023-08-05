AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.81

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 541268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $739.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57.

Insider Activity

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. AerSale had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $203,547,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AerSale by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $5,553,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AerSale by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 31,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.