AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 27,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 24,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.61% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

