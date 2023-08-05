Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Adient from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 2.78. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Adient by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Adient by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at $2,433,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

