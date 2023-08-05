adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Announces Earnings Results

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion.
adidas Stock Up 0.5 %
adidas stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,676. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $102.63.
adidas Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.10%.
Institutional Trading of adidas
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADDYY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
