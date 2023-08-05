adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Announces Earnings Results

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion.

adidas Stock Up 0.5 %

adidas stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,676. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $102.63.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.10%.

Institutional Trading of adidas

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in adidas stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas AG ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Free Report ) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in adidas were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

