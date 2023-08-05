Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.20.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,117. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.