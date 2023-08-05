ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.05.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $344,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $412,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $344,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at $492,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,098 shares of company stock worth $4,413,869. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $23,770,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $17,765,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

