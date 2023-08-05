ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.48 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.48 million and $475.76 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014220 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,096.98 or 1.00071088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001469 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $157.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

