AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.
AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 13.3 %
Shares of ABCL stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.04. 5,580,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of -0.07. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.
