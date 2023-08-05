AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of ABCL stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.04. 5,580,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of -0.07. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

