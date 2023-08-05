1,386 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,076,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,602,691. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.96.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

