Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $415.00

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTFGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.14), with a volume of 4361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.14).

Zotefoams Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £189.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 355.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 366.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Stirling sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £18,409.20 ($23,634.87). Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

See Also

