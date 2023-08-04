ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $34.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

