Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Shares of ZIONL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,855. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.