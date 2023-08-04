Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of ZG opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $192,036.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,561.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $192,036.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,561.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,976 shares of company stock worth $2,160,226. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $24,653,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

