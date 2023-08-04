Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Raised to $55.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on Z. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 689,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,226. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.