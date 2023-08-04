Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.02-6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ziff Davis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

ZD opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.25%. On average, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO Bret Richter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.13 per share, with a total value of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

