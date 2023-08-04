Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3,497.4% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 979,277 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 277.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 422,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410,037 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1,110.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 308,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

