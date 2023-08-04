Zacks Research Comments on ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAN. Redburn Partners began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.47. 18,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,128. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

