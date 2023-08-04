Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $11.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.16. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $169.27 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

