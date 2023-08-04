Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $208.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $208.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,429 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

